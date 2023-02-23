Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,083,638 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,367,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,083,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.92% of EQT worth $137,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in EQT by 925.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Citigroup downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $31.98 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

