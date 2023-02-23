Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,138,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $107,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KE by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in KE by 78.5% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 9,250,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,050,000 after buying an additional 4,068,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,592,000 after buying an additional 110,175 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of KE by 227.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,250,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.93.

NYSE BEKE opened at $19.19 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $21.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. KE had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

