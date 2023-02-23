Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $124.07 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 729.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 396,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Adobe worth $124,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $348.72 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $479.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.67.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

