Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $112.92 Million Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.72% of CorVel worth $112,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 16.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 23.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in CorVel in the third quarter valued at $319,000. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Stock Up 1.0 %

CRVL stock opened at $182.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.07. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $129.19 and a 12-month high of $192.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.04.

Insider Activity at CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%.

In related news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $281,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310 shares in the company, valued at $58,224.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $75,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,010,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $281,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,274 shares of company stock worth $8,465,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.