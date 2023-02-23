Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 357,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.07% of Cogent Communications worth $101,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 7.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 46.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 731.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $65.69 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $548,147.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $60,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $807,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $548,147.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,802 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.