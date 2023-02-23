Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 118,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $155,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,526,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,218,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 919,893 shares of company stock worth $20,844,262 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

GS opened at $360.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

