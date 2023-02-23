Relay Token (RELAY) Price Reaches $1.29 on Exchanges

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 94% higher against the U.S. dollar. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $23,759.09 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00005382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

