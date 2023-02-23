Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,725 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

