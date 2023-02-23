Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) rose 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.85 and last traded at $49.32. Approximately 500,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 810,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

RETA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 818,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 510.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 63,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,907 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

