Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) rose 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.85 and last traded at $49.32. Approximately 500,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 810,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.
RETA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55.
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
