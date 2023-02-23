Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.7 %

RJF stock opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395 in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

