Raymond James Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) to Outperform

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INGXF. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. CIBC cut Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

