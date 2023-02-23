Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Radian Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 330.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RDN stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. Radian Group has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $24.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after buying an additional 367,187 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,745,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,562,000 after acquiring an additional 267,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Radian Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,182,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,979,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after buying an additional 2,204,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More

