Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

RXT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. 885,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,030. The firm has a market cap of $574.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,511.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.