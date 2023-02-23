Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Earnings Results

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Rackspace Technology updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.01 EPS.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

RXT stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 1,197,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $570.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,511.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after acquiring an additional 498,198 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,597,000 after acquiring an additional 711,535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 59,882 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.