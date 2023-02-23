Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Earnings Results

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Rackspace Technology updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.01 EPS.
Rackspace Technology Price Performance
RXT stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 1,197,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $570.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,511.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
