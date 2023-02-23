Quantum One Day Volume Reaches $181,005.59 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $5,602.34 and $181,005.59 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00043755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00032480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021392 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00217742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,849.70 or 0.99978833 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,019.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

