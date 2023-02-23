Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75 to $7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.40 billion to $18.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.26 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.75-$7.25 EPS.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.2 %

PWR opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $97.00 and a 1-year high of $158.54.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

