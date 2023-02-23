Quaker Chemical Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

Quaker Chemical has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Quaker Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE KWR opened at $194.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $129.06 and a fifty-two week high of $216.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after acquiring an additional 361,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Stories

