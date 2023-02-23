Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

HRMY stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,039,161.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $1,233,474.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,792,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,487,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,039,161.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,752,560. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after buying an additional 829,234 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $38,059,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,758,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after buying an additional 529,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,653,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.