Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $3.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$164.34 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.60.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at C$131.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$113.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$129.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$127.71.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.02). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. The business had revenue of C$10.57 billion for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

