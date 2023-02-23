Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.31.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $1.0548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

