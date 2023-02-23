Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Walmart in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Walmart Stock Down 2.1 %

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

WMT opened at $144.24 on Thursday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,122,666 shares of company stock worth $762,689,214. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.