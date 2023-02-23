Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.12. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.86 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.91 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $296.30 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.73 and a 200-day moving average of $306.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 217,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 417,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $132,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.56%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.