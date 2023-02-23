Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Reduced by Analyst (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.15.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$20.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$15.57 and a 12 month high of C$25.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.39. The firm has a market cap of C$7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,675.05. In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,675.05. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,463,734.55. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

