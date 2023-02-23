Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for AptarGroup, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.90. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. AptarGroup has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.94.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $7,945,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

