Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$15.56 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.51%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TD. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$106.42 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$100.90.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$91.33 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$77.27 and a 12 month high of C$106.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.98. The firm has a market cap of C$166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

