Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Middleby Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Middleby in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.14.

Middleby stock opened at $153.87 on Thursday. Middleby has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $189.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.08 and its 200 day moving average is $142.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 52.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

