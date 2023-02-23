Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 110.97%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pulmonx updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of LUNG stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 1,004,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,605. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of $387.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Pulmonx

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

