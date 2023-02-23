Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 110.97%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pulmonx updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of LUNG stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 1,004,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,605. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of $387.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.45.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
