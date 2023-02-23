Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.10-16.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.63. Public Storage also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.10-$16.80 EPS.
Public Storage Price Performance
Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.63. 160,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.76. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Public Storage Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James cut Public Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $368.91.
Insider Activity
In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Public Storage
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.
About Public Storage
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
