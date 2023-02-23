Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.10-16.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.63. Public Storage also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.10-$16.80 EPS.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.63. 160,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.76. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Separately, Raymond James cut Public Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $368.91.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

