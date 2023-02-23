PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Bought by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,273 shares during the period. PTC Therapeutics accounts for approximately 6.5% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 7.82% of PTC Therapeutics worth $282,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 103,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 502.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 50,379 shares during the period.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PTCT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $31,578.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,721.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $34,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PTCT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 121,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,897. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.40. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.