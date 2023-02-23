PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 21,779 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $2,810,797.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,505,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,603,559.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,281. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

