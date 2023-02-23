Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRLB. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 271,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,198. The company has a market capitalization of $872.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.16. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Proto Labs by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 34.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $3,940,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

