Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRLB. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.
Proto Labs Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE PRLB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 271,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,198. The company has a market capitalization of $872.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.16. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.
