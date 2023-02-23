ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.45

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.45 and traded as high as $49.06. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 4,215,441 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSO. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,494,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 233,615 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,734.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,838,000 after buying an additional 230,544 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $9,050,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $9,739,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

