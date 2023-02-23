ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Rating) traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.06. 81,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 32,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

