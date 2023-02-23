Prometeus (PROM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $825,836.15

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $5.42 or 0.00022638 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $104.39 million and $825,836.15 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.22 or 0.00422518 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,704.84 or 0.27988370 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

