Prom (PROM) Price Tops $5.32 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Prom has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $97.02 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $5.32 or 0.00021976 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00043695 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029642 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00020918 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00213573 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,190.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.37824343 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,950,247.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

