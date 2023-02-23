PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.11-2.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34-2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. PROG also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.11-$2.54 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

PROG Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of PRG stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $23.82. 277,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,805. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.09. PROG has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.47 million. PROG had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROG will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PROG by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PROG by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

