PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 80,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

PRV.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares set a C$6.75 price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

