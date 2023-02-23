Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.09.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $88.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average is $84.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

