Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Down 7.9%

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $15.02. 300,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 779,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Primo Water Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,313,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,980. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,519,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Primo Water by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Primo Water by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

