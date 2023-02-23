PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) PT Raised to $28.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PWSC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.
Shares of PWSC opened at $23.39 on Thursday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03.
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
