PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading 23.9% Higher

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 23.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). 42,284,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 410% from the average session volume of 8,290,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 18.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £52.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.73.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, integrates, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG), a proprietary advanced thermal conversion technology that converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

