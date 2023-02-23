Polygon Price Reaches $1.34 (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Polygon has a market cap of $11.74 billion and approximately $562.84 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00005635 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polygon has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.48 or 0.00425844 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.09 or 0.28208713 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars.
