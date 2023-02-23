Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 140,102 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,102 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.05% of H World Group worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

HTHT stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 1.01. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $53.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). H World Group had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

