Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,085 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at $306,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 60.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 63.3% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOLF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 1.51. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $91.81.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

