Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 510.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 37.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $217.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.95. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $471.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

