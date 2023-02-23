Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 95,178 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.06% of Lincoln National at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 39.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 32.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

LNC stock opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $70.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

