Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 112,207 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $49,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $83,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $416,537.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,156,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,673,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $416,537.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,156,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,673,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $121,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 434,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,533 shares of company stock worth $2,403,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on U. DA Davidson raised their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

NYSE U opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.14. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $109.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

