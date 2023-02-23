Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 305,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,973,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of J. M. Smucker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12,044.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,855,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $149.24 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

