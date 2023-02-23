Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 195,237 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 195,237 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of Repligen worth $57,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 46.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,319,000 after buying an additional 1,755,417 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $306,666,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 640.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after buying an additional 1,018,034 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $119,053,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $83,613,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $169.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.69 and its 200-day moving average is $192.98. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $262.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

