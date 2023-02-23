Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 135,459 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,339,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 135,459 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Marathon Oil worth $52,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 432.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 299,429 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 238,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 94,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

